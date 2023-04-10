BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– The Love Where You Live- Keep Mercer Clean campaign is reaching its midway point and making significant progress.

The cleaning campaign began in early March and will continue through the end of April.

The volunteers pick roads in an area of the county and help keep the community clean.

The most recent trash pickup was around Sandlick Road, where Cpl. Justin Dunford for Bramwell Police Department said brought them closer to their goal of 20,000 pounds.

“It’s going really well,” said Dunford. “We’ve picked up a total of 15,300 pounds of trash.”

Dunford encourages more people to join the next clean up on April 15th and said they really do make a difference.

To learn more about how to get involved, click here.