‘Keep Mercer Clean’ campaign kicks off March 20

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – The 40 day-long “Keep Mercer Clean” campaign is coming back for its sixth year on March 20, 2020.

Commissioner Greg Puckett and campaign leader said there are multiple ways to participate.

Students can recycle in schools as part of the “trash to treasure” program, or people can fill out an “adopt a spot” form to help pick up trash in certain areas around town.

“It’s really launched us into a community togetherness and that’s what we really wanna see,” Puckett said. “The more people that get out the better impact we’re gonna have.”

Puckett told 59 News the campaign will actually be one day longer than usual. That is because a tire cleanup will be scheduled for May 1, 2020.