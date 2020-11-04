Kent Leonhardt wins reelection to remain WV Commissioner of Agriculture

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt has won reelection.

Leonhardt, a farmer himself, ran on a variety of issues from greater access to safe food supplies for West Virginians, to industrial hemp innovation.

“Before we continue to build on our successes, I must first say I am extremely grateful to have earned your vote again. My staff and I promise to continue to work tirelessly over the next four years to make West Virginia a better place. If you have thoughts, suggestions or ideas on how we can move this state forward, please feel free to reach out to us.”, said Leonhardt in a statement. 

