Keystone-Northfork area to get clean water by end of year

KEYSTONE, WV (WVNS) – Water quality in the Keystone-Northfork area of McDowell County has been an ongoing issue for nearly 10 years, but it seems like there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Employees with the McDowell County Public Service District said people near Route 52 in Keystone and Northfork can expect clean water by January, 2022.

“We hope that everyone will be connected and we will be able to take those old water systems in Keystone and also in Northfork totally offline by the rest of the year,” said Mavis Brewster of the McDowell County Public Service District. “It’s exciting news for the residents in Keystone and Northfork.”

After this phase is complete and people have clean water, McDowell county PSD plans to start a new project improving the county’s sewage system.