Kick-off New Year with parade in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — It is a tradition that dates back 150 years, and it will celebrated again this year. The Shanghai Parade in Lewisburg will be held on New Year’s Day.

The parade is believed to be the only celebration throughout the state of West Virginia held on the first day of the new year. It celebrates the history of our area and dates back to the 1800s.

Dr. Mary Ann Mann, the Parade Chairman, said this is not your average parade.

“We all come out and we just get joy out of watching so many people come out to see the parade and laugh and enjoy, and just welcome in another year,” Mann said.

The parade starts at Noon on January 1, 2020.