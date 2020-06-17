Kids bowl for free in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Children in the Beckley area will be able to bowl for free this summer.

Leisure lanes is offering a program for any child who is 15 and under to bowl two free games a day. They also offer a family plan so the whole family can get in on the fun.

We spoke to employee Summer Jasmin who said this is a way to keep kids active.

“It’s important for kids to get out and move around in the summer. I know a lot of us are either on our phones or playing video games. I myself, even as a adult, still do that. Get out, bowl a couple of games, get the body moving,” Jasmin said.

To sign up go to their website www.KidsBowlFree.com/LeisureLanesWV








