Kids learn importance of agriculture at Farm to Food Pavilion

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Agriculture is a huge part of the State Fair of West Virginia.

Volunteers know the importance of teaching kids exactly where their food comes from at a young age. The Farm to Food Pavilion does just that. Kids can see the entire process from the beginning to the end. Everything from harvesting crops, milking a cow, and seeing the fully grown goods at the market ready to sell. The kids get a little help from volunteers with the Greenbrier East Cross Country Team.

Volunteer, David Haynes, told us they want the kids to see just how important our farmers are.

“To show them where it comes from, it doesn’t actually come from the store. It comes from the ground, it grows, or it comes from animals,” Haynes said.

The Farm to Food Pavilion will be open Saturday August 21, 2021 for the final day of the State Fair of West Virginia.