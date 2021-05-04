Kids thrift store opens in Ronceverte

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — If you need a new wardrobe for your child, there is a new business ready to help in Greenbrier County.

Just Kidding LLC opened in Ronceverte. It is a thrift store which carries clothes for infants up to teenagers, as well as toys, cribs, strollers and more. Owner and Operator Lavana Runyon said they sell these items at 50 to 70 percent off their retail value. She said everything coming through is checked for stains and holes. They also sanitize everything.

“We have three children of our own ages 10 months to seven years and we can’t find any clothes for them,” Runyon said. “We’re always going out of town to shop. We thought if we need it, surely there are other parents out there in the area who need it.”

Runyon said the store does take donations in exchange for 10 percent off a purchase. Just Kidding LLC is located on Edgar Avenue in Ronceverte.