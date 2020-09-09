Kimball community will continue annual 9/11 tribute

KIMBALL, WV (WVNS) — On Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 the town of Kimball will put on its annual 9/11 parade and ceremony.

Kimball first responders ask everyone coming to the event to wear masks and to practice social distancing.

The town of Kimball held the first 9/11 remembrance ceremony in West Virginia. Kimball Chief of Police Pat McKinney said they want to be able to safely carry on the tradition.

“We have tried to continue that tradition through the years as often as possible, and this Friday on 9/11 the anniversary of those deaths, we will have a memorial parade from the elementary school down to city hall,” McKinney said.

The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. Afterwards, a ceremony will be held at city hall to honor those who died. The Welch Fire Department will provide a ladder truck to hang a large American flag during the ceremony.