Kimball Elementary closed for two days due to COVID-19

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — A release from McDowell County School administrators stated a case of COVID-19 was identified at Kimball Elementary School. Students and staff at the school were released at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

Initial contact tracing was done by the McDowell County Health Department. They determined the school will be closed Wednesday and Thursday for deep cleaning.

Staff member who were not quarantined will return to the school on Friday, Oct. 23. Students who were not quarantined will go back to class on Oct. 26.

To prevent the spread of COVID -19, everyone is urged to follow best health practices as issued by the Governor’s Executive Orders and outlined by the WVDHHR and the WVDE guidance. This includes wearing face coverings, and practicing social distancing, hand washing and cleaning protocols regularly.