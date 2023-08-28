BECKLEY,WV (WVNS) — The last day to enjoy a local favorite has come for Beckley locals.

Confirmed to 59News, the last official day of operation for the King Tut Drive-In in Beckley will be Tuesday, August 29, 2023. This a fast forward of the originally planned September 5th closing date.

Located in the heart of Beckley since the early 1940s, King Tut Drive-In provided the real true drive-in restaurant experience for all its customers. The announcement, while abrupt, come after a selling of the business and them keeping the store open to help employees as much as possible.

While the announcement is very saddening for a local staple in the southern West Virginia region, we all wish owners Dave and Michelle McKay the best!

