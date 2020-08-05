King Tut Drive-In returns to normal business hours

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On August 6 the King Tut Drive-In will return to it’s normal business hours.

Due to the pandemic customers could only grab food from King Tut from 2-8 p.m.

Now King Tut managers feel comfortable enough to stay open from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

But that doesn’t mean they are going back to normal.

“We hope to be back to bringing out trays and serving customers soon. But I think this virus is going to have to calm down before we get back to that, and who knows how long that will be. So people will just have to be patient with us and accept the guidelines,” said Diana Hamilton, manager at King Tut.

King Tut will still only allow to-go dining. Customers are asked to remain in their cars the entire time. Additionally, no customers are allowed to eat on the curb.