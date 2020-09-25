King Tut to close temporarily due to COVID-19

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A popular Raleigh County restaurant is closing temporarily. King Tut Drive-In in Beckley made the announcement on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

According to the restaurant’s website the business closed at 5 p.m. on Friday. They will be closed until Oct. 8 when the will resume their regular hours.

Management at the business apologized for the disruption of service. A new employee tested positive for COVID-19 after they attended a funeral. The entire staff is in quarantine to be safe.