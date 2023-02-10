HINTON, WV (WVNS)– The beloved Kirk’s Restaurant in Hinton is set to reopen later this month.

Kirk’s began serving the Hinton community in the 1970s and became a restaurant staple of the area over the years. The restaurant, unfortunately, closed in September of 2022 but is now making a comeback.

Bruce Messer, the potential new owner of Kirk’s Restaurant, said he fully plans on keeping the tradition of the restaurant intact.

“Kirk’s has been around for over 40 years and I grew up with it, people in the county grew up with it,” he said. “The menu is not going to change a whole lot. All the traditional favorites are going to be here, and we hope to introduce a few more that will become favorites.”

Messer said he is expecting the restaurant to tentatively reopen on February 22.