Kite Festival rained out in Wyoming County

MULLINS, WV (WVNS) — On the morning of June 28, 2020, the New Era Kite Club hosted a Kite flying festival at Twin Falls Resort State Park in Wyoming County.

While kites weren’t flown due to weather, the team chose to stay and sell kites to community members. President of the Kite Club, Max Barker, said the event would have been the club’s first official event.

“This was actually our first big event of the year,” Barker said. “Like I said, we’ve had several other events we had to cancel because of the pandemic. So this would have been our first big event to kick off the year.”

Barker said they have more events scheduled for the rest of the year throughout the Mountain State.

For a schedule of events, check out their social media.