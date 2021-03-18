Knowing the signs of mental abuse

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Physical abuse signs are more easily seen, but do you know what mental abuse looks like?

Rosetta Honaker, the Executive Director of the Women’s Resource Center, said if someone is trying to isolate you from friends or family, that is the first sign, along with making comments.

“Comments about your weight, your looks, saying nobody else is going to put up with you,” Honaker said. “Who else would want you, you have two kids who else is going to put up with you.”

Honaker said mental abuse is actually more common than physical abuse. She said abuse can happen to both men and women.

“Depression, anxiety, major self esteem issues,” Honaker said.

And along with life long effects on the victims, it can also affect children in the future.

“Your wife is always telling you how worthless you are, how they can’t trust you?” Honaker said. “How no matter what happens there is something negative to say, then the little boy in the house is going to think that that’s okay, that that’s what a relationship looks like.”

Honaker wants to let victims know they are not alone and help is available 24/7. People can call 304-255-2559 to get help. Honaker said while their name is the Women’s Resource Center, they accept victims who are men, women, and children.