Komatsu closes manufacturing plant in Bluefield, VA

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — An announcement was made on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 about the closure of a manufacturing plant in Bluefield, Virginia. In the release from Komatsu, the company stated it is adjusting its operations to the needed capacity and optimizing its global footprint.

Work from the Bluefield facility will be shifted to three other locations in the United States. Those will be in Duffield, Virginia; Lebanon, Kentucky; and Homer City, Pennsylvania. These facilities will support the companies Joy continuous mining products for underground mining.

“These are truly unprecedented times and as a company we have had to adapt as best we can, working to balance capacity to demand,” said Peter Salditt, president of underground mining. “We have a long history in Bluefield and this was a very difficult decision that we are sad to make. The contributions of everyone who worked there, past and present, will always be a proud part of our history and we are working to support affected employees during this difficult time.”

A WARN Notice issued on June 5, 2020 stated the layoffs will affect 71 employees. The company plans to meet with union representatives to discuss options for those impacted by the closure.

Employees were told about the decision to close the facility on Monday. The company stated they are committed to keeping workers informed throughout the process.

No delays in production are foreseen as a result of the closure. Komatsu team members are working to provide a smooth transition for their customers.