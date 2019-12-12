Kroger cashier charged with embezzlement

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A cashier at the Kroger on Harper Road in Beckley is arrested on an embezzlement charge. Danielle Catron, 36, of Beckley is accused of illegally taking $1,329 from Kroger.

Catron was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. She admitted to scanning coupons and taking the cash value for herself.

According to court records on 88 different occasions she took coupons from customers then re-scanned them later and took the value of the coupon in cash. This happened for two months from September to November.

Catron is being held in the Southern Regional Jail. Her bond is set at $5,000.

