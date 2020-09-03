Kroger employees protesting, want hazard pay

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Members of the Local #400 United Food and Commercial Workers union protested in front of Kroger at Beckley Crossing on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

Employees like Courtney Meadows told 59News they want their hazard pay back while they continue to work during a global health crisis. They held up signs asking people to text ‘Hazard Pay’ to 23396 as a way to stand with essential workers during the pandemic.

Courtney Meadows is an employee at Kroger.

“We are still in a pandemic, we are still having to wear masks, take every precaution we can take. And we just want what we got to begin with, we want our $2 back,” Meadows said.

Kroger released the following statement: