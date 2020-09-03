Kroger employees protesting, want hazard pay

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Members of the Local #400 United Food and Commercial Workers union protested in front of Kroger at Beckley Crossing on Thursday, September 3, 2020.
Employees like Courtney Meadows told 59News they want their hazard pay back while they continue to work during a global health crisis. They held up signs asking people to text ‘Hazard Pay’ to 23396 as a way to stand with essential workers during the pandemic.
Courtney Meadows is an employee at Kroger.
“We are still in a pandemic, we are still having to wear masks, take every precaution we can take. And we just want what we got to begin with, we want our $2 back,” Meadows said.
Kroger released the following statement:
Our most urgent priority throughout this pandemic has been to provide a safe environment for our associates and customers while meeting our societal obligation to provide open stores, ecommerce solutions and an efficiently operating supply chain so that our communities have access to fresh, affordable food and essentials.
We are proud of our dedicated associates who are on the frontlines, serving our customers when they need us most. Since March, we’ve invested over $830 million dollars to reward our associates (i.e., Appreciation Pay, Hero Bonus and Thank You Pay) and safeguard our associates and customers. We also recently thanked our associates with a $100 store credit and 1,000 fuel points.
We continue to listen to our associates and take steps to ensure their safety and well-being. We also continue to execute dozens of safety measures and provide support to our associates through benefits like paid emergency leave and our $15 million Helping Hands fund, which provides financial support to associates experiencing hardships due to COVID-19.Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic.