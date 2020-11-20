Kroger in-store voting comes to a close as fate of tentative agreement is unknown

FILE -In this June 15, 2017, file photo, bagged purchases from the Kroger grocery store in Flowood, Miss., sit inside this shopping cart. Kroger is rolling out its own grocery delivery service, as the company tries to keep pace with the rabid competition in the sector to get items to consumers faster. Kroger Co. said […]

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An in-store vote to approve a tentative agreement between Kroger and Union members is taking place throughout the region. The vote comes after an agreement was reached before employees hit the picket lines.

The in-store vote gives all UFCW Local 400 members the opportunity to vote in their area. Voting will not take place over the phone.

Voting times open at each location from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and again from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Here are the voting locations for Nov. 20, 2020.

Kroger #772, 5717 MacCorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304

Kroger #773, 198 Emily Drive, Clarksburg, WV 26301

Kroger #784, 302 Great Teays Blvd, Scott Depot, WV 25560

Kroger #790, 133 Beckley Crossing Shopping Center, Beckley, WV 25801

Masks must be worn at all times while voting. The official vote count will take place on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. Members are encouraged to join the count via ZOOM video conference to witness the vote. You must register on the UFCW Local 400 website in order to attend.

The results of the vote will be announced shortly following the count on the UFCW Local 400 website, social media and through text updates.