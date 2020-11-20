Kroger in-store voting comes to a close as fate of tentative agreement is unknown

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An in-store vote to approve a tentative agreement between Kroger and Union members is taking place throughout the region. The vote comes after an agreement was reached before employees hit the picket lines.
The in-store vote gives all UFCW Local 400 members the opportunity to vote in their area. Voting will not take place over the phone.
Voting times open at each location from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and again from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Here are the voting locations for Nov. 20, 2020.
- Kroger #772, 5717 MacCorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304
- Kroger #773, 198 Emily Drive, Clarksburg, WV 26301
- Kroger #784, 302 Great Teays Blvd, Scott Depot, WV 25560
- Kroger #790, 133 Beckley Crossing Shopping Center, Beckley, WV 25801
Masks must be worn at all times while voting. The official vote count will take place on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. Members are encouraged to join the count via ZOOM video conference to witness the vote. You must register on the UFCW Local 400 website in order to attend.
The results of the vote will be announced shortly following the count on the UFCW Local 400 website, social media and through text updates.