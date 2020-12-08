Kroger Pharmacies to provide rapid antibody testing

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One grocery store is offering rapid antibody testing in pharmacies throughout the Mountain State.

Kroger pharmacies are now selling FDA-authorized rapid antibody tests. The tests use a blood sample taken from a finger-prick. Kits cost $25 and provide results in 15 minutes.

If you believe you already experienced COVID-19 and you are not currently showing symptoms, then this is the test for you.

In a statement from Colleen Lindholz, President of Kroger Health, she said these tests can help clinicians understand long-term effects of the virus. Her full statement can be viewed below.