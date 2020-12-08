Kroger Pharmacies to provide rapid antibody testing

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One grocery store is offering rapid antibody testing in pharmacies throughout the Mountain State.
Kroger pharmacies are now selling FDA-authorized rapid antibody tests. The tests use a blood sample taken from a finger-prick. Kits cost $25 and provide results in 15 minutes.
If you believe you already experienced COVID-19 and you are not currently showing symptoms, then this is the test for you.
In a statement from Colleen Lindholz, President of Kroger Health, she said these tests can help clinicians understand long-term effects of the virus. Her full statement can be viewed below.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Kroger Heath has remained committed to helping people live healthier lives by offering in-clinic and at-home COVID-19 testing solutions supported by our multi-disciplinary team of licensed, trained and experienced healthcare providers.
Making rapid antibody testing available across our family of pharmacies will not only provide an affordable and convenient testing solution for individuals who want to understand if they have previously been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, but also help clinicians understand the long-term impacts of COVID-19 and potential public health strategies for fighting the disease.”Colleen Lindholz