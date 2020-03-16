Kroger temporarily adjusts store hours to restock amid Coronavirus pandemic

ROANOKE, VA (WVNS) – Due to the high demand of shoppers trying to stock up on supplies amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Kroger announced they will be adjusting service hours at all Kroger Mid-Atlantic locations.

On Monday, March 16, 2020, Kroger stores will open at their regular time of 6 a.m. but they will close at the adjusted time of 10 p.m.

Starting Tuesday morning, March 17, 2020 all Kroger store hours will be 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. until further notice. Kroger fuel center hours will adjust to 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Their supply chain teams will continue to work to ensure that the food, medicine and cleaning supplies our customers need are reaching stores as quickly as possible. This change in service hours will allow the store teams to focus on stocking the fresh, affordable food and essentials that our customers are looking for when they walk in our stores.