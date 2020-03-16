Kroger temporarily adjusts store hours to restock amid Coronavirus pandemic

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
kroger logo_1510015816818.jpg

 ROANOKE, VA (WVNS) – Due to the high demand of shoppers trying to stock up on supplies amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Kroger announced they will be adjusting service hours at all Kroger Mid-Atlantic locations. 

On Monday, March 16, 2020,  Kroger stores will open at their regular time of 6 a.m. but they will close at the adjusted time of 10 p.m.

Starting Tuesday morning, March 17, 2020 all Kroger store hours will be 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. until further notice. Kroger fuel center hours will adjust to 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Their supply chain teams will continue to work to ensure that the food, medicine and cleaning supplies our customers need are reaching stores as quickly as possible. This change in service hours will allow the store teams to focus on stocking the fresh, affordable food and essentials that our customers are looking for when they walk in our stores.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

59 News Online Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "59 News Online Update"

59 News Online Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "59 News Online Update"

Nursing Homes restrict visitor access over Coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nursing Homes restrict visitor access over Coronavirus concerns"

WV Governor announces schools will be closed over Coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "WV Governor announces schools will be closed over Coronavirus concerns"

Gov. Jim Justice closes all WV schools amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Jim Justice closes all WV schools amid coronavirus concerns"

House fire on Kentucky Ave.

Thumbnail for the video titled "House fire on Kentucky Ave."

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News