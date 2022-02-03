Kroger to provide free N95 masks

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Today, February 3, 2022, Kroger announced their stores will be providing free N95 masks as part of its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources.

Starting today, customers can visit any local Kroger store with a pharmacy to pick up complimentary masks, while supplies last. Each customer can get up to three free non-surgical N95 masks by looking for the branded display or asking an employee.

“As part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, Kroger Health is incredibly proud to be part of the largest deployment of personal protective equipment in U.S. history and continue our partnership the Biden Administration and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to reduce the spread of the aggressive Omicron variant in the communities we serve,” said Dr. Marc Watkins, Kroger’s chief medical officer. “Wearing a mask and getting vaccinated continue to be the top defense tools in our nation’s fight against COVID-19. I encourage everyone to take advantage of the free non-surgical N95 masks and make an appointment today to get vaccinated or boosted.” Press Release | Kroger

Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division employs nearly 18,000 associates across more than 100 stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio. Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., is one of America’s leading retail healthcare organizations, with over 2,200 pharmacies and 220 clinics in 35 states.