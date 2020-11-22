Kroger workers vote to accept new contract

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — UFCW Local 400 members working at Kroger stores in West Virginia have voted 701-208 to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement after tabulating ballots earlier today.
Communications Director Jonathan Williams says the new three-and-a-half-year agreement guarantees:
- Health care funding that will fully fund health care for the life of the contract
- Raises for everyone
- Premiums for all department heads
- No increase to prescription drug costs maximums
- A new diabetes program to reduce drug costs
- New hours eligibility measurement period doesn’t start until after ratification
Williams says all pay raises have been retroactive to Nov. 1, 2020.
The agreement was recommended by the Bargaining Advisory Committee.