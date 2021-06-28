L.E.A.D. program brings in community garden to uplift youth

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — In an effort to bring back a sense of community in Bluefield, officials with the L.E.A.D. Program are getting their hands dirty.

The L.E.A.D. Program is a nonprofit organization providing a mentoring program for high school youth in Mercer County. Kyle Harris is the Executive Director of the program. He said the goal is to foster a commitment to young people that will promote strong interpersonal skills.

Harris said a community garden is the perfect way to not only bring people together, but to create something beautiful and teach life lessons at the same time.

“I see it as another way to work on team building. It’s therapeutic, it’s a way to connect with the kids and just bring them together and to bridge any disconnect that we have in the community,” said Harris.

Harris said being from Bluefield and seeing the changes happening in his community, he knew he needed to do his part in making a difference. If you would like to participate in the community garden, sign up online at https://www.leadforwv.com/.