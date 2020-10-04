Lady D collaborates on new inspirational song

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)- A new song from a local artist makes its way to social media.

Lady D collaborated with Ron Sowell to make this song about civil rights icon John Lewis. Lewis passed away in July.

Their song is titled “let That Burden Down.” The artists told 59News this song carries a message that is needed in today’s time.

“I felt that once the song was created that it should be shared. That in this toxic political atmosphere that it was just what was needed,” songwriter Ron Sowell said.

“Not only is it a tribute to John Lewis but it’s a tribute to what the world needs right now so it’s not just about him. You know you need some of that today, some of that feel-good music,” Doris Fields, the singer of Lady D, said.

You can find the song on social media platforms like YouTube or Facebook.