Lainey Wilson performs during the Academy of Country Music Honors award show Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Grab your favorite bell bottom jeans because Lainey Wilson is coming to the State Fair of West Virginia.

Lainey Wilson is the third artist joining the 2023 State Fair of West Virginia Concert Series. Wilson was the ACM New Female Artist of the Year in 2022.

She will preform at the fairgrounds on Monday, August 14 at 8 P.M. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17, 2023 at 10 A.M.