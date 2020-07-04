Lake Stephens to hold firework celebration on July 5

SURVEYOR, WV (WVNS)– Lake Stephens will host their firework show on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

After several places cancelled their firework shows due to COVID-19, Officials at Lake Stephens said they still wanted to give families something fun to look forward to this holiday weekend.

Office Manager, Sydney Clyburn, said they encourage everyone to come out while practicing social distancing. She also added that all Lake Stephens employees will be wearing masks.

“Provide something that everyone can look forward to during this time. We think it was really important and all of our staff will of course be wearing masks. We will be encouraging masks and social distancing as much as possible. But like I said we just thought it was important for people to have something to look forward to during this time,” Clyburn stated.

Clyburn said the best view will be from the beach or the over look. Fire works begin at 10 p.m.

