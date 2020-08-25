Landau Eugene Murphy uses pandemic to earn high school equivalency diploma

LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — “America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. has put his down time during the coronavirus pandemic to good use. The native of Logan, West Virginia, has earned his high school equivalency diploma 30 years after dropping out.

With his road performances eliminated by the virus shutdown, the singer took online classes during the spring and summer. Murphy dropped out of school in the 11th grade, a decision that haunted him for years. In 2011, Murphy’s smooth renditions of Frank Sinatra hits helped earn him $1 million, his own Las Vegas show and a recording contract when he won the NBC talent show.

