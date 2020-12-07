Landau Murphy Jr’s Home for the Holidays returns

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The holiday’s are changing this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people are planning on spending them at home, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the spirit of the season from the comfort of your couch!

America’s Got Talent Winner and Columbia recording artist, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr, is bringing holiday joy into your home this Christmas.

Murphy’s 10th annual “Home for the Holidays” virtual performance will be held from December 16, 2020, through December 23. The production on the night of the 21st is presented by the City of Beckley and Theatre West Virginia.

Tickets are 20 dollars per night. You can purchase tickets for “Home for the Holidays” here.