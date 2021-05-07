Large amount of drugs found during Fayette County traffic stop

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Two people from bordering states of WV are facing drug charges following a traffic stop for speeding.

Patrolman C.W. Johnston, with the Fayetteville Police Department carried out a routine traffic stop for a car speeding down US Route 19 early Friday morning. During the stop, PTL Johnston along with other officers carried out a search of the car.

The search revealed a large amount of drugs believed to be heroin, cocaine, ecstasy (MDMA), and marijuana. Also found was a significant amount of cash.

Galen Artez Steele, 31 of Toledo, Ohio and Ashlee Nicole McCree, 36 of Glade Spring, VA were arrested for Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics.

Both are awaiting further court procedures. The case remains under investigation by the Fayetteville Police Department.