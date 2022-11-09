FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – A brush fire in the New River Gorge has quickly developed into a large fire.

Brian Massey

Rain is not expected until late Thursday night into early Friday morning as the remnants of Hurricane Nicole work their way into the region.

Stacey Stowers

Stacey Stowers

Stacey Stowers

Stacey Stowers

Until then, very dry conditions, leaves on the ground and a stiff breeze are continuing to cause dangerous conditions for brush fires.

Many fire departments are currently battling the blaze, including but not limited to the Smithers and Montogomery Fire Departments.

Dave Bieri with the National Park Service says that the fire was near the WildRock subdivision and says portions of the subdivision are being evacuated but the fire did not present a direct threat to the subdivision the last that he had heard.