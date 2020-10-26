Large Salvation Army Red Kettle rides around Princeton to encourage people to donate

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — COVID-19 is continuing to impact non-profit organizations across the county. Because of this, the Salvation Army in Princeton is doing something a little different for its annual red kettle campaign.

Lieutenants Dennis Smith is driving around a large red kettle hooked to a trailer. The website and QR code are attached to the trailer, making it easy for people to pull out their phones and donate. Smith said the goal is to make donating easy as we get closer to the holidays.

“Keep the building going, to be able to do rent assistance for folks, to be able to buy food when we need to buy food… all of the kind of things that built into that, we can’t do it without the generosity of our community,” Smith said.

Smith also said they are looking for bell ringing volunteers this season. Contact the Salvation Army at (304)-425-2971.

