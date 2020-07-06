Lashmeet man sentenced for sex crimes

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A sentencing hearing was held on Monday, July 6, 2020 for a man who tried to have sex with a minor. Joshua Kevin Laxton, 29, of Lashmeet was sentenced on a charge of Travel in Interstate Commerce to Engage is Illicit Sexual Activity with a Minor. He will serve 57 months in a federal prison followed by 15 years of supervised release.

Laxton admitted to texting with a minor he thought was a 14-years-old girl from Lewisburg. Even though he knew the age of the alleged victim, he then set up a meeting to have sex. He told authorities he went through Virginia to meet with the girl.

“Horrific,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Crimes against children are the other pandemic. My prosecutors and our federal, state and local investigators are working tirelessly to protect West Virginia’s children from predators like Laxton. My office will prosecute child predators to the fullest extent of the law.”

Laxton will have to register as a sex offender. The case was investigated as a part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood.