Monday is a frosty but clear start as our weekend storm pushes out to sea. Patch black ice is likely as we start the day in the mid to upper 20s. With clear skies, the sun will help clear up our roads. Wouldn’t expect the little amount of snow we received to stick around long as we’ll be making our way into the low 50s this afternoon. West winds 5-10mph with gusts of 15 possible will make us feel a little cooler in the shade, but overall, an easy day.

VALENTINE’S DAY -Tuesday starts cool with temps in the upper 20s and low 30s. Mostly clear skies to start will become a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. Temps are helped by southwest winds as we make a good run at the 60 degree mark by the afternoon.

However, those winds build in intensity throughout the day with downright windy conditions for Valentine’s dinner plans. 25-30mph winds with gusts upwards of 35-40mph likely. Mostly cloudy skies, but for now, we look to stay dry until the overnight hours. Aside from the wind, Valentine’s day plans seem to fair well.

Wednesday we see humidity levels begin to rise as southwest wind continue howling in at 20-25mph. This will help us race into the low to mid 60s by the late morning and early afternoon. The extra heat and humidity may be enough to squeeze out a sprinkle or two here or there but a majority of the region will remain dry for the day. That changes for the late evening and overnight as a cold front approaches from the west. Expect overnight lows to remain mild in the 50s.

Thursday will be a first taste of active weather of the year as a cold front makes its way through the region. Heavy rain, rumbles, and windy conditions to kick off our day impacting our morning commute. Heavy rain and thunderstorm chances will continue into the afternoon with the front expected to make it’s way through the region by early evening. Once it does we’ll see rain chances dwindle as colder air rushes in behind the front. Expect very windy conditions as we drop temps fairly quickly with overnight lows in the 30s. As northwest wind rush in, snow showers will build into the region.

Friday will feel more like winter as we struggle our way into the 30s by the afternoon. Snow showers off and on through much of the first half of the day may bring an inch or two to the higher elevations. A fine tuned forecast is expected on snow totals later in the week. Over all, expect some tricky travel heading into what looks to be a rather nice weekend.

Saturday sunshine returns as we once again warm back up into the mid and upper 40s. A brisk wind will certainly make it feel cooler. The clear skies will carry us into our Sunday.

Sunday is another comfortable day as southwest winds take control helping many of us push into the mid 50s! The exception will be the higher mountain tops who will push into the mid and upper 40s.

In your extended forecast, we become a bit more unsettled with rain chances increasing for each day. At least for those that aren’t a fan of winter weather, we do remain mild with temps running well above average.

