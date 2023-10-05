Thursday will be our last day of the week where we enjoy temps in the upper 70s as clouds are on the increase late afternoon into the evening hours. Outside of some low clouds late night leading to drizzle around midnight, most of us will hold off on the rain until Friday morning.

Friday morning clouds continue to increase as we start the day cool in the mid 50s. Some drizzle for the morning commute, especially in the mountains. We don’t warm up much thanks to mostly cloudy skies with highs only managing the upper 60.

More moderate rain is expected to arrive in the afternoon with scattered showers lasting through the overnight. We may squeeze out a few dry moments, but evening plans will require the umbrellas. Winds pick up out of the northwest after the cold front to really push temps down. Overnight lows in the 40s. It’ll be a misty, drizzly day with occasional spells of light to moderate rain off and on.

Saturday morning is a cloudy, breezy, chilly one as our cold front pushes out but colder air rushes in behind. While several dry hours can be had, a northwest wind flow develops bringing moisture in from the Great Lakes.

A perfect set up for gloomy conditions and drizzle to remain for our westward facing mountain ridges in Pocahontas and Greenbrier county. Don’t expect much of a warm up with colder air from Canada hitching a ride on the northwest flow and stubborn clouds to keep us all in the 50s. Gardeners, our first real shot at frost moves in Saturday night at lows drop into the 30s.

Sunday will also be affected by a low pressure system hanging around the Great Lakes, this time farther east into Pennsylvania. While most of us are dry, stubborn clouds remain as the pinwheel effect brings moisture in from the northwest. Winds still pushing 20-25mph with morning lows near or just above freezing means wind chills in the 20s. Winter jackets for the morning church crowd will be a must.

Mid-morning through much of the day, drizzle and a snowflake or two will be confined to the mountains of Pocahontas County, above 4,000 feet. Our ground is much too warm for icing issues or accumulations. After sunrise, the threat of snow ends and drizzle remains for the westward facing ridgelines through Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties. Elsewhere, it’ll be an overcast and chilly day as we only warm into the low 50s.

Monday is chilly through and through despite sunshine as temps struggle out of the morning 30s and 40s into the mid and upper 50s in the afternoon. A stout breeze will make it a jacket worthy day.

Tuesday looks to remain dry as a system skirts through the Tennessee Valley. Aside from just a few clouds here and there, we’ll manage to warm up into the 60s with a west-southwest breeze. However, we’ll fall short of our average highs in the upper 60s for this time of year.

Wednesday we see morning temps in the low 40s but sunshine will help warm us up slowly into the mid 60s. Again, below average, but closer this time as just a few clouds roam the skies throughout the day.

In your extended forecast, we’re not seeing any indication of another warm up as temps slump just below average for the long haul. Another cold front is set to move in Friday bringing with it more rain and another shot of colder air which will carry us through the middle of the month.

FRIDAY

Cloudy start, PM Rain, windy at times. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY

Chilly, damp morning, gradual clearing west. Highs in the 50s!

SUNDAY

Frosty morning, cold afternoon, mtn sprinkles. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY

More sunshine, slightly warmer. Highs in the upper 50s/low 60s.

TUESDAY

Crisp sunshine. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Still sunny, passing cloud or two. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY

Mostly clouds, PM sct. shower. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY

Off & on showers, some heavy rain. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY

Some dry time, sct. showers. Highs in the upper 60s / low 70s.

SUNDAY

Sunshine returns. Highs only in the 60s.

