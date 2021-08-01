Late-night car chase ends with suspect getting hurt in Mercer County

ATHENS, WV (WVNS)– A Mercer County man is in jail after reportedly taking officers from multiple agencies on a chase. According to the Summers County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Josh Farmer tried to pull over David Foley in the Pipestem area for an equipment violation around 2 a.m. on Sunday, August 1, 2021.

Deputies said Foley didn’t stop and started to drive into Mercer County. The release further states at the time, Sheriff Justin Faris and Deputy John Ward assisted with the traffic violation. Once in Mercer County, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Concord Police Department, Princeton Police Department and West Virginia State Police responded as backup.

The driver allegedly drove onto someone’s yard to try and avoid law enforcement and then continued onto Mercer Springs Road. An officer with Concord University did a pit maneuver to help stop the driver and to avoid harm to the public. After allegedly fighting with officers, David Foley, 46, was taken into custody.

He was charged with Fleeing DUI and is in the Southern Regional Jail. In this pursuit, no officers were injured, however, Foley was injured.

The extent of the injures is unknown at this time. More charges may come, as this is an ongoing investigation.