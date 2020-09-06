UPDATE: Deputes found suspect involved in Dollar General Shooting

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) UPDATE September 6, 2020 11:45 a.m.: Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office found the suspect in connection to the shooting that happened Saturday night at the Dollar General Store in Shady Springs.

According to their Facebook, the suspect was at the Maxine Apartments in the Crab Orchard area. When deputies arrived at the suspect’s residence, he barricaded himself inside of the apartment with a gun. The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Special Response team was then called in for assistance. Deputies said during negotiations with the suspect, they were able to rescue his wife and children. According to deputies, negotiations with the suspect eventually failed, and he shot himself.

The suspect was taken to the nearest hospital in critical condition. The names of those involved are being withheld at this time.

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)– A late night shooting on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 left one man injured in Shady Spring.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting at the Dollar General Store in Shady Spring around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, they found a male victim in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was initially taken to Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital but then transferred to a Charleston Hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time. The victims name is also not being released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300 or Crimestoppers at 304-255-STOP.