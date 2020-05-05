LATEST: 2 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Pocahontas County released from quarantine

MARLINTON, WV (WVNS) — The Pocahontas County Health Department announced the two people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the county will be released from quarantine Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

The health department said the individuals met the WV DHHR requirements for release from self-isolation at home.

In order to discontinue home isolation, the individuals met the following criteria:

  • Test results have come back negative and their symptoms resolved, OR
  • At least 7 days have passed since the symptoms first appeared and at least 3 days have passed since the person had a fever without using fever reducing medications, and improvement in respiratory symptoms.

