Law enforcement agencies warm to drive safe during graduation season

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– While many schools are having nontraditional graduation ceremonies… law enforcement agencies are still warning about being safe when celebrating this milestone.

If you still plan on hosting or attending a graduation party, do not drink and get behind the wheel.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sheriff Mike Fridley said deputies were not able to go into schools and talk about the dangers of drinking and driving.

“We weren’t able to talk about the consequences of drinking and driving that we usually do,” Fridley said. “It doesn’t scare me it worries me. Just be educated about it you know and be smart,.”

Fridley said they will have more deputies out paroling during the holiday weekend.