Law enforcement cracking down on distracted drivers

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Keep your eyes on the road and not on the phone. West Virginia State Police are teaming up with local law enforcement agencies to crack down on distracted driving.



Patrolman JD Shrewsbury with the Princeton Police Department, said officers are always looking for distracted drivers, whether that be on the phone or distracted by other things. He said the Governor’s Safety Highway Program is part of this push to keep drivers safe. And this month, if you’re seen driving on your phone, he said expect to be pulled over.

“It’s the Connect to Disconnect Program through the West Virginia Governor’s Safety Highway Program. It’s a targeted enforcement that targets drivers who might be distracted using their cell phone or any other electronic distraction,” said Shrewsbury.



Patrolman Shrewsbury said if police see you on your phone while driving, you will receive a citation. He said even just taking your eyes off the road for a few seconds to send that text or check an email, could mean life or death.