Law enforcement facing hiring challenges following recent unrest

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Following so much controversy surrounding law enforcement, local departments are feeling the heat when it comes to filling positions.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is seeing application numbers plummet. Chief Deputy Joe Parks said no one is applying for deputy positions. He said the hiring process and some regulations are changing to appeal to a wider audience.

“Standards have been relaxed as far as visible tattoos, wearing beards. And all that is geared toward enticing that next generation to join the ranks,” said Parks.



Parks said several deputies are being trained on recruiting to a new audience, and not just the typical criminal justice majors.