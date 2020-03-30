Law enforcement officers notice spike in crime during COVID-19

FILE – In this Feb. 26, 2019 file photo, crime scene tape surrounds the Robert Morris Apartments in Morrisville, Pa. Shana Decree and her daughter Dominique Decree who are charged in the killing of their close family members are expected to enter pleas Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in court in Doylestown, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, some local law enforcement officers say the crime rate is starting to go up.

Trooper Jacob Dowdy said the State Police Lewisburg Detachment is responding to more domestic calls than usual since the stay at home order went into effect.

“I think that’s from everyone being stuck inside and not being able to get out,” Dowdy said. “I think that’s what we’ll probably see the most of during this time.”

Trooper Dowdy also told 59 News they have new protocols when responding to an incident.

They are trying to keep their distance from other people and ask people if are sick before entering their home.