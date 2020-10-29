Law enforcement officers provide tips to staying safe on Halloween

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Halloween is just two days away, and it will be different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While many cities are not participating in trick-or-treating, law enforcement officers are still reminding people to stay safe. Some tips include staying with a group, and not going to homes that do not have a front porch light on.
Sargent Justin Faris with Princeton Police Department said the most important tip is to stay aware of your surroundings.
“Of course stranger danger, that’s a big thing. If you don’t know the person, don’t talk to them, don’t go to them, don’t get in the vehicle,” Faris said. “This is about the only time of the year a kid will go take candy from a stranger, but the parents should be supervising their children to make sure they are safe during this whole thing. Just keep your eyes on your kids.”
Below is the CDC’s list of activities to avoid, and recommendations to safely enjoy the holiday:
Avoid these High-risk activities:
- Participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door
- Having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots
- Attending crowded indoor costume parties
- Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming
- Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household
- Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors
- Traveling to a fall festival that is not in your community if you live in an area with community spread of COVID-19
Celebrate with these lower-risk activities
- Carve or decorate pumpkins with members of your household
- Carve or decorate pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends
- Decorate your living space
- Do a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance
- Have a virtual Halloween costume contest
- Have a Halloween movie night with people with whom you live
- Have a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your home rather than going house to house
