Law enforcement officers remind people when to call 911, when to call non-emergency number

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Emergencies differ from situation to situation, but what is actually considered an emergency? And when is the right time to call 9-1-1 instead of your local city police?

After a recent incident in Hinton, Police Chief Nathan Allen wants to inform his community.

“An emergency to me is if you feel like you need an officer immediately. If someone has been injured, if somebody is going to be injured,” Allen said.

Allen said his department has five officers, including him. For 365 days a year they patrol the area, leaving no one inside the office to answer the phones. This is why they have a non-emergency number so when they are out of the office, there is always a place for those in the community to call. However, all of their unanswered calls already go directly to 9-1-1.

“We don’t always have a secretary here to answer the phones for us. So all of our dispatch calls go through 9-1-1 anyway,” Allen said.

Allen said the safest thing to do when in doubt is to call 9-1-1. The Summers County Non-Emergency number is 304-466-3333.