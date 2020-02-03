Law enforcement on lookout for impaired drivers on Big Game Sunday

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Big Game Sunday is known for parties, but for anyone who dared to drink and get behind the wheel when leaving local, law enforcement like Cpl. Timothy Hughes with Beckley Police Department road patrol want you to know they are always watching.

“Usually on Big Game night, drunk driving or impaired driving is incredibly prevalent,” Cpl. Hughes said. “A lot of people like to go out to bars, go to restaurants, grab some wings or something so we definitely patrol those areas a little heavier.”

When officers do find probable cause to pull someone over, they begin to look for a number of clues to see if the driver is impaired once they start conversing with them.

“We’re looking for blood shot, glassy eyes, slurred speech or slow movements,” Cpl. Hughes added.

That is when Cpl. Hughes would begin conducting a field sobriety test. There are actually three total tests that make up a total sobriety test, those include a walk and turn, a one leg stand, and a horizontal gaze nystagmus test. A person suspected of a DUI may also be subjected to a roadside breathalyzer test.

However, denying it comes with no penalties in the state of WV as they are not admissible in court. Once arrested though, they will have to breathe into a mandatory intoximeter at the station before dealing with the consequences.

“Currently, DUI first and second offense are misdemeanors,” Cpl. Hughes said. “There are enhanced penalties for say a higher blood alcohol content as far as being an aggravated DUI.”

Last year, Beckley Police Department ranked highest for DUI arrests out of all city police departments in the state.