Law enforcement reminds parents to talk to children about playing outside safely

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Last weekend, Hinton Police responded to a call of possible child abduction.

A child thought they were about to be kidnapped. Chief Nathan Allen said after the investigation, police determined it was a misunderstanding.

“The gentleman had jumped out of the car and was running to talk to a friend of his, and the child just saw him get out though he might have been chasing her and she took off,” Allen said. “You’re always better safe than sorry and the child did nothing wrong and the parents didn’t do anything wrong, we encourage parents always call.”

Allen said parents should have conversations with their children about safety. He said predators use candy or animals to lure in children.

“Let your children know that if you don’t know that person, you don’t accept anything from them, you don’t try to pet their animals anything like that because it can happen in a split second.”

If parents are inside the house while the children are playing outside, checking on them is also key.

“To always keep an eye on them, whether you can be there full time or not, always every 10 minutes or so go out and check on them,” Allen said.

Allen said it is important for children to know if they feel like they are in danger, they can always call 9-1-1.