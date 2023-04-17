BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Police were dispatched to a home on South Fayette Street in Beckley on Monday, April 17th, 2023.

Possible bullet holes littered the side of one home. West Virginia State Police, an investigation team and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office were all on standby.

Morgan Bragg, Beckley PD Detective, said they are now on the hunt for multiple suspects.

The K-9 unit was on sight, searching in the wooded areas and neighboring buildings. Police were seen with weapons searching the area as well.

59News will keep you updated as we learn more information.