Law enforcement warns against shoplifting as holiday season approaches

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The end of Halloween means the start of the holiday season. As people begin their holiday shopping, law enforcement are warning against the dangers of shoplifting.

The Chief Deputy with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Jim Canaday, said shoplifting can potentially become grand larceny. The damage caused to companies by shoplifting can also be passed on to the consumer, raising prices and putting stress on employees.

“Stores are going to pass the cost on. They are going to pass the cost for stolen goods, they are going to pass the cost for more security. That all gets passed on to the consumer, so you and I do end up paying for that,” Canaday said.

Canaday added shoppers should think twice before attempting to shoplift and seek out financial assistance if they are struggling to afford certain items.