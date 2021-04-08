Law enforcement warns seniors of scams

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Each year, millions of elderly Americans fall victim to some type of scam.



Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter, said another scam involves people pretending to be their grandchildren and asking for money.

“It’s either the child will call, or an adult will call,” Van Meter said. “The adult will say I’m a judge or a policeman, and we arrested your child for DUI. You need to send us a money order or a cashier’s check for $3,500 or $5,000 ,whatever to get him out on bond.”

Van Meter said the scammers use social media to make the calls as personal as they can.

“In this case they get a lot of information, they get on social media, find an elderly individual and show pictures with kids with them. It will have the kids name, things like that so they get information from that, and try to use that to trick the elderly into sending money. Unfortunately sometimes they do send money,” Van Meter said.

Remember, if something feels strange about the call you can always call law enforcement, and they will check it out.

“Just use common sense . If you think something is wrong it probably is,” Van Meter said. “Don’t ever send money. Contact the police before you do anything like that, we will help you out.”